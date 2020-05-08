NYSEG warns of scam threatening to cut service unless immediate payment is made

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–NYSEG says it has recently received reports of customers getting calls from people claiming to be employees or consultants of the company.

The company is urging customers to be vigilant of these scammers.

NYSEG also asks customers to never give out personal or account information to unsolicited callers.

According to the company, customers have also reported calls threatening to cut service unless an immediate payment is made over the phone.

NYSEG says this is a sure sign of a scam.

Any customer who is uncertain whether a call is genuine or has questions about the status of their account can call the phone number provided on their bill, NYSEG says.

The company wants to remind customers that it temporarily suspended disconnections related to non-payment during the pandemic.

Here are some additional tips for customers:

NYSEG accepts a variety of payment methods, and Customer Care representatives will work with individual customers to help them pay down outstanding balances and maintain service. The company will never demand customers to purchase debit cards such as Green Dot cards to make payments.

If unsure of the identity of the caller, ask for the last five digits of the account. If they do not have this information, hang up and alert local authorities. Never give out personal or account information to a caller.

NYSEG employees and contractors carry company-issued photo ID with a unique employee number. Ask for ID before providing personal or account information or granting access to your property. If you are not certain, call to confirm using the number on your bill or the company’s website.

Be suspicious of unexpected emails from NYSEG, especially if you’re not an eBill customer, and think twice before clicking links. If you’re not certain, you can make credit card payments, check balances and find other information at nyseg.com

When making a payment by phone, always use company phone numbers: NYSEG customers can call 800.600.2275.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.