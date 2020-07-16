NYSPHSAA delaying start of Fall 2020 sports season to September 21

LATHAM, N.Y. (WIVB)–The New York State Public High School Athletic Association is delaying the official start date of the Fall 2020 sports season.

NYSPHSAA officials also voted Thursday to cancel the Fall 2020 Regional and State Championships.

They say they’re preparing to implement a condensed season schedule in January 2021 if high school sports remain prohibited throughout 2020 due to COVID-19.

Officials tell News 4 the decision comes at the recommendation of the NYSPHAA COVID-19 Task Force.

#NYSPHSAA to delay fall sports start date and cancel fall championships. Please find all the details here:https://t.co/EJomh6D4TA pic.twitter.com/8y1a5sOTiX — NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) July 16, 2020

“As the state considers reopening, it is unrealistic to believe athletic seasons can start on August 24th as originally scheduled,” NYSPHSAA President Paul Harrica said. “The priority will continue to be on the educational process and a return to learning in the safest way possible.”

The new start date for fall sports will be Monday, September 21.

Other decisions made by NYSPHSAA Officers include waiving seven-day practice rules, maintaining current practice requirements, encouraging geographic scheduling for games and contests, and schools would have the option, if permitted by state officials, to offer off-season conditioning workouts.

The NYSPHSAA says schools and areas will be impacted differently by the COVID-19 crisis. At the discretion of the officers, and authorization from state officials, if fall sports are interrupted or impacted by the pandemic, a condensed seasons plan will be implemented.

For more details on the condensed season plan, click here.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.