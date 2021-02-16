O’Connell & Company to hold virtual performance of Memories & Martinis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A beloved Buffalo theater is ensuring the show goes on by taking its talents online with a special performance.

After going dark during the pandemic, O’Connell & Company is holding a virtual presentation of Memories & Martinis with Mary Kate O’Connell and featuring Chuck Basil.

“We all need entertaining and healing storytelling and we are so honored to share these with

our audience. After this period of an enforced “time out”, we will be back “live” and better

than ever,” O’Connell said.

Take a trip down memory lane as O’Connell shares a memoir of her life and some of her favorite songs at the Historic Colored Musicians Club of Buffalo with former CMC President George Scott as a special guest.

Tickets are $15 per household and direct private links to the event will be e-mailed 45 minutes prior to the scheduled performance. To purchase tickets, click here.