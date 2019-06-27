Officials hope Hamburg water main break is fixed in 48 hours

It was a messy situation out in Hamburg Thursday emergency crews worked to tame a large water main break on Lake Shore Road.









It happened at 6:30 a.m. a 48-inch water main burst on Lake Shore Road in the Town of Hamburg. The break caused the pavement to cave-in.

Several crews were on the scene, including National Grid, and the Erie County Water Authority.

Officials say they don’t know what caused the break.







“We’ve excavated it, we’ve identified where the break is and we’re in the process of repairing it. We won’t know the cause of the break until we get the pipe out of there and we have the opportunity to examine,” said Karen Prendergast acting executive director of the Erie County Water Authority.



Crews were able to isolate the break in about two hours. Officials say, residents north and west of the village of Hamburg could experience water pressure issues.



They expect to have it all fixed up within the next 48 hours.

