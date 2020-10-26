ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo Sewer Authority has identified the man who died at the Bird Island Treatment Plant last week.
Officials say Darren Stevens fell into a well on Thursday. Crews recovered his body Friday morning.
It’s not clear what caused Stevens to fall in but the Buffalo Fire Department says he was not secured to anything when he fell.
LATEST:
- Officials identify man who died at Bird Island Treatment Plant
- Another large turnout for day 2 of early voting
- Alden community welcomes home Chelsea Ellis
- Bills offense fails to find the end zone in 18-10 win
- Officer suspended for blaring ‘Trump 2020’ from NYPD vehicle