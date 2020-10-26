Officials identify man who died at Bird Island Treatment Plant

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo Sewer Authority has identified the man who died at the Bird Island Treatment Plant last week.

Officials say Darren Stevens fell into a well on Thursday. Crews recovered his body Friday morning.

It’s not clear what caused Stevens to fall in but the Buffalo Fire Department says he was not secured to anything when he fell.

LATEST:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss