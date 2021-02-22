Officials in Chautauqua County speak out after county was reportedly passed over for state vaccination site

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Officials in Chautauqua County are speaking out after the county was reportedly passed over for a state vaccination site.

State Sen. George Borrello says federal officials considered Chautauqua County to be an under-served community. He says they recommended it for a site that would have vaccinated a thousand people a day.

Borrello believes the governor did not choose Chautauqua County for a vaccination site because it didn’t benefit him politically.

However, the governor’s office has released a statement saying “it’s false that any plans for a mass vaccination site in Chautauqua County were canceled”, and that the state is “unaware of any such plans for such a site. None existed.”

The governor’s office says the state selected areas where vaccine rates are low and where vaccine hesitancy is high.