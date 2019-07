BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fireworks are being blamed as the cause of a fire in Buffalo’s Black Rock neighborhood.

Crews made their way to Thompson St. shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

The fire began on an exterior wall and extended to the two-story, wooden-framed building’s second floor, causing $70,000 in damage.

Officials say fireworks were carelessly used, causing the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping two adults.