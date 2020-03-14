Daemen College student under coronavirus quarantine

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)-A Daemen College student is under quarantine Saturday after coming in contact with someone who was infected with Covid-19.

Gary A. Olson, President of Daemen A Daemen College released the following statement :

A student has been identified by the Monroe County Department of Public Health as a passenger who traveled earlier this week on a bus with a rider who has since tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Out of an abundance of caution and as a preventive measure recommended by the Erie County Department of Health, the Daemen student has been quarantined per protocol. Currently, the student is asymptomatic and the college is following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines to closely monitor the student’s symptoms. If it is necessary, the Department of Health will reach out to individuals at the college with whom the student has had contact and initiate planned protocols for self-quarantining and isolation. Daemen will follow the Erie County Health Department’s protocols on having the student tested for the coronavirus. The college community will be notified of the test results as soon as they become available. During this time, the college requests that the student’s privacy be respected. To ensure the safety and well-being of the Daemen community, deep cleaning and additional sterilization is being done across campus including residential facilities. Let’s make sure that we all follow our own protocols for cleanliness and avoiding close contact with others.

The student is one of four people the Monroe County Health Officials were looking for who they say rode on a bus with someone who has coronavirus.

The bus was coming from New York City and made stops in Rochester, Batavia, and Buffalo.The person was riding on Greyhound Bus number 252 Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe County offices at 585-753-5164.