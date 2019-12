BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Oishei Children’s Hospital is one of many children’s hospitals in the nation seeing a high volume of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in infants and young children, the hospital announced Monday.

RSV is a common and very contagious virus that affects a child’s respiratory tract.

For a small percentage of children infected with the virus, RSV can lead to serious problems including pneumonia or bronchitis.

