OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The water at Olcott Beach is closed to swimmers again.

The Niagara County Department of Health issued a Beach Advisory following water samples that showed “unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality.”

County health officials plan to monitor the water quality and will issue further guidance when the water is safe to swim again. The advisory is in effect until further notice.

This Beach Advisory is just one in a string of many for Olcott Beach this summer.

