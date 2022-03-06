SOUTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds lined up in the Old First Ward on Saturday for the annual Shamrock Run. The 8K serves as a fundraiser for the Old First Ward Community Center.

News 4’s Abby Fridmann spoke with organizers about their first year back since the pandemic. While thousands laced up their shoes, Executive Director of the Old First Ward Community Center, Patrick Gormley, says they usually have around 500 Canadian runners who did not make the trip up this year.

Last year, the pandemic forced the Shamrock Run to adjust the usual plans. 150 runners took part in the annual race, and hundreds from all around the country raced virtually.