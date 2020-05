TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A popular summer restaurant has opened for the season, with some changes in place for social distancing.

Old Man River in Tonawanda will continue serving up its signature menu for takeout.

Customers can’t sit outside, but they can walk in to place their order. The restaurant also has a new drive-through option that allows customers to order from a limited menu, including chicken, rib, or combo dinners.