BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Old Neighborhood St. Patrick’s Day parade is back after taking two years off due to COVID.

Peg Overdorf from the Valley Community Association said it’s great to be back and the response has been overwhelming.

“This is the first time in two years. The last parade we had was in 2019, we did have a halfway to St. Patrick’s Day parade this past summer,” she said. “Certainly we’re back on track with the big parade.”

She said this year’s parade will be bigger and better than ever before with a band coming from Rochester, more than a thousand people marching, and after parties all around the neighborhood.

“It’s a very community-minded, family-friendly neighborhood kind of gathering, so young people that are not living in the area their ancestors came from this area so a lot of them come back to celebrate their Irish heritage in the Old First Ward.”

Overdorf has lived in the neighborhood all her life, has seen the ups and downs, and the impact of the parade.

“I saw the decline and that was hence the beginning of the parade when everything was closing and people were leaving it was pretty sad so that’s why we began the parade to bring back some community pride and spirit to the neighborhood and it did, the first year we had 25 people.”

The festivities kick off the weekend before on March 12, at the parade fundraiser at the Valley Community Center from 7-11 p.m.

The parade itself is March 19, kicking off at noon the Center and ending at Louisiana and South Streets.

“If youre Irish. even if youre not Irish, come out and celebrate the heritage of the Irish.”

To get everyone ready for all these festivities, they’ll be having Irish history events at the Tewksbury Lodge every Tuesday at 5 p.m. until St. Patrick’s Day.