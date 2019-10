BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– 30-year-old Jacob Tunison of Olean will serve 188 months in prison after being convicted of receiving child pornography.

US Attorney James Kennedy says Tunison used Facebook in November 2018 to communicate with a minor female who was less than 16 years old.

Tunison sent numerous lewd images of himself to the minor and asked for pictures of her in return.