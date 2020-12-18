Olean teacher brings students around the world

Cari Matejka can usually be found teaching fifth grade for the Olean school district, but for the last week she has been zooming in to her class from Uganda. She has never taught remotely before, but she has been traveling to Africa for years, spending her breaks helping orphans.

Cari Matejka taught both of Danielle Eaton’s daughters for fifth grade. Her impact on the girls has been long lasting.

“Not only is it academics, it was teaching these kids how to be nice, to be kind, to be thoughtful,” says Danielle.”

Through Ambassadors, and pen-pal like programs, Cari connects the two schools through reading, writing, and showing kindness to others.

Cari tells News 4 that she will be returning to teaching in the United States in January.