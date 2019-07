GENESEO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Geneseo Airshow is this weekend, and as always is expected to draw a throng of people to the National Warplane Museum in the Livingston County town.

One of the draws is the B-17 Flying Fortress Bomber used in the 1990 movie Memphis Belle. The World War II-era plane is still in top condition, but as we found while taking a ride, very loud!

The airshow, which is Friday through Sunday, will this year also acknowledge the 75th anniversary of D-Day.