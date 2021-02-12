On the 12th anniversary of Flight 3407, the push for safer skies continues

(WIVB)– February 12, 2021 marks 12-years since the crash of Colgan Air Flight 3407 in Clarence Center.

Shortfalls in pilot training were blamed for the 2009 crash that claimed 50 lives.

The push for better training continues right to this day.

Buffalo Congressman Brian Higgins says the passing of the pilot records database would give airlines access to a pilot’s flying history to make the best decisions when hiring a pilot.

The captain of flight 3407 failed three tests known as check rides but only disclosed one of those tests to the regional airline that hired him.

“These families deserve closure. They lost unnecessarily because these provisions were not in place in 12 years ago, their loved ones.” Representative Brian Higgins (D) Buffalo

Congressman Higgins is urging the newly appointed Department of Transportation Secretary, Peter Buttigieg, to put this database in place.

The measure also has the support of Congressman Chris Jacobs and New York’s two, U.S. senators.