On Weinberg Campus, seniors are adapting to changes caused by the coronavirus

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sue Rider and Cheryl Babbitt were not going to let the Tuesday sun go to waste. They stepped outside the Amherst Glen Apartment building, in which they live, and headed toward the back.

“I thought perfect, get outside and work on our gardens,” Babbitt said.

Amherst Glen is part of the sprawling Weinberg Campus in the Town of Amherst. The complex is home to skilled nursing units, assisted living, physical therapy services, and the senior apartments in which Rider and Babbitt reside.

Under normal circumstances, gardening would be a mundane task. But as the coronavirus has changed several day-to-day operations on Weinberg Campus, it’s much more meaningful to Babbitt and Rider right now.

“You’ll go crazy just sitting there trying to find something to do,” Rider said.

More than 700 people live on the campus, and there are more than 400 staff members. Like countless senior living facilities across the country, the coronavirus has an impact on campus. On Tuesday, officials announced four residents of the campus’ Rosa Coplon Living Center have tested positive for coronavirus. Two residents associated with the campus have died after getting it.

“The residents really do become part of our family,” said Bob Mayer, the President and CEO of Weinberg Campus. “It’s really tragic when it happens and it’s sad.”

Of course, there are no visitors in the nursing homes, as per New York State regulation. But it goes much further than that.

“We’re doing activities in a whole different way,” Mayer said. “We’re doing room service dining, which is different for us. We’ve upped the amount of cleaning and disinfecting we need to do.”

“We were very active,” Rider said. “We were active every single day. Every night we had something going. That has been the hard part.”

Mayer indicated he doesn’t believe everything will go back to the way it was before the coronavirus became an issue, but he said it’s too early to know what changes may need to stay or be modified.

“If we have a vaccine and there’s antibody testing and all those things they’re talking about,” Mayer explained, “if we get to that point where things are similar to how the flu operates, I think we could get back to near normal.”

