One dead after vehicle hits four people in parking lot in Springville

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit is currently on scene of a fatal accident.

Officials say it happened at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of an auction house on West Main Street in the Village of Springville.

A vehicle struck four people in the parking lot. Two people were treated and released at the scene, a third victim, sustained non-life threatening injuries to the lower body. They were taken to the Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, and the fourth victim was taken to ECMC where they later died.

Names of the individuals involved are being withheld at this time while the crash unit continues to investigate.