One dead, one seriously injured following two-vehicle crash in Genesee County

BERGEN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 74-year-old woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Route 19 in the Town of Bergen Thursday afternoon.

Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene south of Creamery Road around 2:38 p.m.

According to sheriff’s reports, the woman’s vehicle was traveling south on Route 19 and traveled over the center of the roadway, striking a vehicle in the opposite lane driven by a 82-year-old Hamlin man.

The driver of the first vehicle, Caroline Bianchi of Bergen, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.