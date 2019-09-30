One man in custody after holding up a number of people at gunpoint on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo police say they arrested one man Sunday for a robbery and burglary.

18-year-old Franklin Chambers, along with an unknown suspect entered a home on Northrup Place at 6:15 p.m. holding several people up at gunpoint.

Both then pistol-whipped one of the complainants and took multiple items from the complainants, according to police.

Officers heard what sounded like a gunshot in the back of the home upon arrival.

During an investigation, officers observed Chambers fleeing over a fence going north. Police caught him following a short chase on foot.

Chambers was transported to ECMC after authorities noticed they were shot in the leg before being brought to central booking.

Police charged Chambers with first-degree robbery, burglary, and criminal possession of a firearm.

Officials are still looking for the second suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 716-847-2255.