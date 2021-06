BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – One person is dead following a Wednesday afternoon fire in Buffalo.

The fire happened in the 80 block of Greenwood Avenue.

Crews responded to West Delavan and Greenwood early Wednesday afternoon.

The victim is a man in his 60s.

The fire commissioner tells News 4, the man suffered a stroke in the past. They don’t think he was able to get out on his own. The victim shared the home with his sister.

Firefighters say she tried to go back in to rescue him.