YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person died at the scene of an overnight crash in the town of Yorkshire, Cattaraugus County.

State police said that the crash was at the intersection of West Yorkshire and Savage roads.

Troopers said another person was taken to the hospital and a third person was treated at the scene

The names of those involved were not initially available, nor was any determination of what caused the crash.