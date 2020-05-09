One person taken to ECMC following Amherst apartment fire

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – One person was taken to ECMC Friday after fire broke out at a Chestnut Ridge Road apartment.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 4000 block of Chestnut Ridge Road around 3:30 p.m. A fire had broken out in the first floor of the apartment as well as the basement and the apartment above. Fire damage caused a whole in the first floor apartment.

One person was taken to ECMC and two others were evaluated by Twin City Ambulance. Seven adults and one child were displaced by the incident and the Red Cross will assist them.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire caused a total of $375,000 in damage.