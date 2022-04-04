BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — April is Donate Life Month, but the push to bring awareness to organ donation and proper registration is something One8Fifty does all year. This month, the organization is partnering with western New York restaurants to create specialty cocktails in honor of those who were donors and those who have received the gift of life.

New York State has one of the lowest registration rates for organ donation. Founder of One8Fifty, Tom Jansinski says that is partly because of the commuter population in New York City, who likely doesn’t use the DMV, where most registrations happen.

Frankie Primo’s +39 is one of the twelve restaurants participating in this push. Owner Jay Manno says this is personal.

“I lost a dear friend of mine about a year ago, and come to find out he had made himself an organ donor and saved at least three lives, and those three are still alive today and thriving from it,” said Manno.

Other restaurants involved include

The Irishman Pub & Eatery: The Giving Punch

The Giving Punch Glen Park Tavern: Donors Opt-In Daquari / Intent to Consent Mango

Donors Opt-In Daquari / Intent to Consent Mango Juicy Burger Bar: Brew It! Eat the Donut! Boozy Shake

Brew It! Eat the Donut! Boozy Shake Carte Blanche: Chocolate Cherry Old Fashioned

Chocolate Cherry Old Fashioned Garage Bar & Restaurant: Blackberry Bourbon Mule

Blackberry Bourbon Mule Neat: Bourbon Smash

Bourbon Smash VICE: Bourbon Smash

Bourbon Smash Anchor Bar in Amherst: Blue & Green Donor Machine

Blue & Green Donor Machine D’Avolio: Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan SOHO: Double R Crown Royal Manhattan

Double R Crown Royal Manhattan Frankie Primo’s: Double R Crown Royal Manhattan

Double R Crown Royal Manhattan Parkside Meadow: Lavender Martini