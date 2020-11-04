Online real-estate brokerage ranks Buffalo #3 in attracting potential out-of-towners to relocate

(WIVB) – According to online real-estate brokerage firm Redfin, more people are looking to move to Buffalo than to leave.

The company ranked the Queen City as #3 in attracting potential out-of-towners to relocate.

According to the study, there has been a 107 percent increase in out-of-towners looking to move to Buffalo. Only Santa Barbara, Calif. and Louisville, Ken. had higher numbers.

“The pandemic has really changed how people view cities like Buffalo,” said Hope Young-Watkins, City of Buffalo Director of Real Estate. “In the beginning of the pandemic there was speculation of concern about the real estate markets viability through the pandemic. However, realtors are seeing concrete evidence that city neighborhoods are more attractive to homebuyers who are returning home to be in close proximity to their family and excited to join a market that is affordable.”

Buffalo mayor Byron Brown said that Buffalo is well-positioned to be a “post-COVID community”.

“Even before COVID, my Administration saw Buffalo’s reputation growing among a national workforce more focused on equity, quality of life, and affordability,” said Mayor Brown. “My focus has been building a diverse, equitable and inclusive place to live that is affordable, attractive, and resilient,” Brown said. “While Buffalo’s job market offers growing opportunities in a number

of economic sectors, COVID has shown many businesses around the world that remote work is as good, if not better, than working in the office.”

