Only on 4: Former coaches and friends reflect on WNY native Rob Gronkowski’s success

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– Western New York native Rob Gronkowski is finding new success with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who play in the NFC championship this weekend.

We spoke with Gronk’s old coaches from Williamsville North High School about the NFL legend.

Chuck Swierski, Varsity Basketball Coach at Williamsville North said, “I’ve never seen one like him, not even just coaching, even coaching against, you just don’t see that and I’m proud to say that I was part of it.”

There’s no denying Rob Gronkowski has made a big name for himself in the football world.

Known as “Gronk” the now tight end player in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is inching closer to a fifth appearance in the big game.

But his success on the field can be traced back to his hometown in Western New York.

Rob went to Williamsville North High School, and his basketball and football coach can tell you just how much he dominated as an athlete even back then.

“We needed a game to get in the playoffs and Rob scored all the points. He picked up a fumble, ran 48 yards. Tackled a quarterback for a safety and caught a touchdown and the coach after the game and just shook his head. He said please tell me there aren’t anymore.” Mike Mammoliti, Football Coach, Williamsville North

“When you see him as a 16, 17-year-old kid and you see just how much better he was than everybody else that when they played against him in high school. I think wow this kid’s going to be pretty good” Chuck Swierski, Varsity Basketball Coach, Williamsville North

Williamsville North Basketball Coach Chuck Swierski wasn’t wrong. Rob ended up being drafted by the New England Patriots in 2010. During his time there, he helped bring the team to four championship games and won three of them.

“No doubt the best blocking, receiving, all-encompassing tight end and to have a chance to be a little part of that journey is pretty humbling,” said Mammoliti.

It’s still not an easy task for Buffalo Bills fans to cheer Gronk on during all those wins, since he was on the rivaling team after all.

Swierski says it would be an interesting match up if the Bills have to face him with the Buccaneers in a few weeks.

“I’m not sure who I’d cheer for. That would be kinda tough. I think you have to cheer for Robby for you have to cheer for the Bills,” said Swierski.

“You have a home town kid, who grew up in Buffalo that’s also playing for another team and I’m sure even if he did lose. He would be really happy that the city that he grew up in that the team won.” Andrew Nusall, Family Friend of the Gronkowski’s

Andrew Nusall grew up knowing Rob and his four other brothers.

He says it’s exciting to know someone representing Western New York the way Rob has.

Nusall told us, “Whether it’s in the football world, the WWE world, all the good work that he’s done through his foundation, the charities that he’s donated to, I think it’s really cool. I think he’s made a tremendous impact on a lot of young kids’ lives as well. So it’s really special to see someone from Buffalo you know spread all that positive energy.”

And even with all the success, those who knew Rob from the beginning of his career say. Not too much has changed.

“He’s the same person I met as an eighth grader. Just a little bigger.” Mike Mammoliti, Football Coach, Williamsville North

“I’m just so proud of the person he’s become and the player that he’s become because I knew him back then.” Chuck Swierski, Varsity Basketball Coach, Williamsville North