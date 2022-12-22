BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game will return to Sahlen Field on May 7, 2023. Tickets are expected to go on sale January 4.

This will be the third edition of the popular event. The defense has won the previous two matchups against the offense.

All proceeds from the game will benefit Hyde’s Imagine for Youth Foundation. Still recovering from a neck surgery, Hyde promised his injury won’t keep him out of the game.

“If the game was today, I’d be playing. There’s no way I’m sitting out of that game,” Hyde told News 4.

He’s asking Bills fans to show up and sell out the ballpark this year.

“That’s the goal,” he said. “I know Bills Mafia can do it. It’s always fun. It’s always a blast and we’re looking forward to it.”

