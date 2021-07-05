Ontario man takes a bus, train and plane to see Buffalo girlfriend as border restrictions remain

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Both Americans and Canadians are fed up that the border remains closed. But the closure wasn’t stopping one Ontario man from seeing his girlfriend this holiday weekend.

Oliver collins is from port Colborne, Ontario. His lucky lady Suzanne Weingarten lives here in the Queen City. In order to be together for the 4th, Oliver had to buy train, bus, and airline tickets and then travel for nearly 24 hours.

The drive from Port Colborne to Buffalo is typically less than an hour. But Oliver said he was willing to work around the border shutdown and do whatever it took to see the love of his life.

“But I have to get a ride to Niagara Falls yesterday, and then I caught a bus to Burlington. Then I caught a go train to downtown Toronto, then I caught the express to Pearson, from Pearson I had to fly from Newark, New Jersey. 3-hour layover there and then I flew to Buffalo,” said Oliver Collins.

Canadian officials have said that they will not reopen the border until 70% of Canadians are fully vaccinated.

Right now, Canada is 51% shy of that mark.