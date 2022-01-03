Opening of D’Youville’s Kavinoky Theatre’s play delayed due to COVID-19

(WIVB) – D’Youville’s Kavinoky Theatre has postponed the opening of its play ‘The Lifespan of a Fact’ due to illness and out of caution for COVID-19.

The play will now debut at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 13.

The theatre is contacting patrons who have tickets for opening weekend to exchange for the remaining dates.

Performances will span from Jan. 13 to 30 on Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $45 and discounts are available for seniors, students, members of the military, and groups.

You can click here or call 716-829-7668 for tickets.

Attendees will need proof of vaccination or a negative PCR COVID test within 48 hours and masks are to be worn when not actively eating or drinking.

