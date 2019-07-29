Opioid-related ‘public health crisis’ could soon be over in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The public health crisis related to the opioid epidemic in Erie County could end as soon as next year, the county executive said Monday.

Mark Poloncarz declared the public health crisis in 2016, the same year that the county saw 301 people suffer an opioid-related death.

“We do believe we see a light at the end of the tunnel,” Poloncarz said. “It is possible that if we continue at this trend, in 2020, the county executive could be declaring the public health crisis over.”

Poloncarz’s term expires at the end of 2019. He is running for re-election, and facing a challenge from Legislator Lynne Dixon.

Since opioid-related deaths spiked in 2016, they have decreased each year. There were 191 of them in 2018. So far in 2019, there have been 49 confirmed deaths. Poloncarz estimated at that rate, the year-end total could be around 100.

“It wasn’t that long ago that I said this wasn’t the end, it was the beginning of the end,” Poloncarz recounted. “We’re near the middle part of (the end now).”

Dixon expressed caution.

“I don’t think you ever declare it over because I think battling addiction, battling mental health is a constant effort on our part.,” said said.

“People are still going to be addicted and we’re still going to have services available to those suffering addiction,” Poloncarz added.