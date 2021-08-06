Buffalonians prepare to cross border Monday, Canadian border patrol work slow down causing truck delays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Heavy, congested traffic leading up to and on the Peace Bridge leaving truckers waiting hours to cross the border. And it’s all because of a slow-down by Canadian customs officials after its union failed to reach a new contract.

Friday brought a significant backup of trucks on the Peace Bridge, also affecting traffic on the 1-90.

During a call with the Canadian government Friday, the agency says conversations with the union are still ongoing. People here in buffalo preparing to head north Monday are wondering — how long it’ll take to cross over.

9,000 Canadian border agents went on an intentional work slow down. The Public Service Alliance of Canada tweeting they were at the bargaining Thursday night into Friday morning — but a deal still hasn’t been reached.

This could mean longer wait times on Monday for travelers.

After more than a year of waiting, fully vaccinated Americans will be able to enter Canada for non-essential travel, starting Monday.

But, in order to cross the border, Canada is requiring PCR COVID-19 tests within 72 hours of your trip.

Those tests can take days to get results.

In addition to options through the Erie County Department of Health, D’Youville College is also offering tests for people wanting to head north.

D’Youville’s Vital Pharmacy on Connecticut Street is offering two types of PCR tests for travelers — one that offers results in 30 minutes, and one that gives results in one to two days. Both will be done with a nasal swab. No insurance is required, but each test costs between $125 and $140.

D’Youville wants those who are interested to make an appointment in advance. Click/tap here for more information.