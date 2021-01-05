Orange Zone restrictions cause 99 Brick Oven Bar & Grill to temporarily close

Unable to keep up with restaurants in surrounding counties, the 99 Brick Oven Bar & Grill in Lancaster has decided to shut it’s doors. The owners tell News 4, they’ve noticed people are ready for indoor dining, and are willing to go to different counties to get it.

“If they live across the street and can go 5 minutes, 10 minutes down Broadway to be served…I don’t blame them. I would too,” said Nadine Dischner, the co-owner of 99 Brick Oven Bar & Grill.

Relying only on takeout might work for other restaurants, but for this Lancaster eatery it means they’re spending more money than they’re making.

“Our hands are tied right now,” said David Dischner, another co-owner of 99 Brick Oven Bar & Grill. “But again, like I told you, we are working, even though we are closed. So that next time we do open, you’re going to see some of the best service, and some great food.”

During a press conference, the owner of Santora’s Pizza Pub and Grill said he’s considering leaving New York state.

“We really have been talking about an exit strategy, and that’s really how far this has driven us, into this county and into this state,” said Paul Santora.

Part of the same lawsuit against New York State, David Dischner says he understands Santora’s frustration.

“Yeah, I am scared. I’m scared for this country. Whatever direction it’s going in. Hopefully we can straighten this out, and get back to some kind of normalcy,” said Dischner.

The 99 Brick Oven Bar & Grill plans to reopen as soon as Erie County turns yellow, so David and Nadine tell News 4 not to throw out any gift cards or certificates, as they will be usable as soon as they open again.