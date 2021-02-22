Orchard Park gym owner heading back to court to ask for mandates against his business be thrown out

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Orchard Park gym “Athletes Unleashed” is heading back to court.

The gym owner says that he’s asking for all mandates against his business be thrown out.

Over the course of a year, Robby Dinero has been vocal about his frustrations with the state and closures gyms have faced.

He says the limitations put in place are hindering his ability to successfully run his business.

State Supreme Court judge Paul Wojtaszek is expected to rule on this case. He has ruled in favor of Dinero before.

News 4 has reached out to the state for a comment, but we have not heard back.

