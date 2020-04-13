Orchard Park teen in critical condition after being hit by car on Easter Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)- A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a box truck while skateboarding in Orchard Park.

Police say around 9:19 p.m. on Sunday they responded to calls of a pedestrian struck on Southwestern Boulevard between Orchard Park road and Milestrip Road.

They found the teen unresponsive in the road and EMS transferred him to Erie County Medical Center. Investigators say the driver of the truck remained on scene and is corporating with the investigation.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.