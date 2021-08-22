Orchard Park woman creates new tool to keep your furry friends safe

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orchard Park woman created a new tool to help people find their lost pets. It’s called ZuluTails.

It’s an online pet-to-person portal that assigns a universal identification code to a cat or dog to find them. ZuluTails was created by Pamela Fusco, a Cybersecurity analyst after a family member lost their dog and they weren’t able to access the microchip.

A consultant tells us when people find a lost animal they usually don’t think to bring it to a shelter or a vet to scan for a micro-chip and the process of finding it can get expensive.

While ZuluTails has the same concept there’s one tiny difference.

“So the chip is now outside on the pet’s collar with a unique code and anyone with an iPhone or any type of smartphone within seconds can connect using the code can connect to the owner of the dog,” said Marc Thompson of ZuluTails.

If you’re interested in more information about ZuluTails,” click here.