Orleans County Sheriff warns of ghost calls asking for social security numbers

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating complaints of people receiving ghost phone calls that appear to be the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number.

According to officials, the caller is identifying themselves as a Sheriff’s Deputy requesting the person’s social security number.

Officials are asking people not to provide these callers with any personal information over the phone.

The Sheriff’s Office says this is not how they conduct investigations and to contact them if you receive one of these fraudulent phone calls.