Orleans County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 16-month-old who fell in pool

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating the death of a 16-month-old child in the Town of Barre.

According to officials, the Orleans County 911 Center received a call at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday reporting a child had fallen in a pool and was drowning.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, and responders immediately began performing CPR.

Authorities tell us the child was transported to Batavia Hospital, and they continued CPR for approximately an hour.

The child was unable to be resuscitated.

The Sheriff’s Office says its Investigators Unit is handling the investigation.

No foul play is suspected, and the incident remains under investigation.

