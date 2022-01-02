18-year-old killed, sister injured in Orleans County crash Saturday night

GAINES, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two sisters walking on an Orleans County road were hit by a vehicle Saturday night; the older sister was killed.

The sisters, age 13 and 18, were walking north on Eagle Harbor Road near the north end of the Hamlet of Eagle Harbor when they both were hit by a vehicle at 8:46 p.m., the Orleans County Sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Theresa M. Karlak, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 13-year-old sister suffered minor injuries and was released after treatment from EMS at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said an initial investigation revealed a second vehicle was supposedly pulled over on the west shoulder of Eagle Harbor Road. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle that hit the sisters; “went out and around that vehicle” and crashed into the pair. The heavy rain and ice may have contributed to the accident.

News 4 contacted the Orleans County Sheriff’s office for information on if the driver is facing charges; we’re waiting to hear back.

An investigation is ongoing.