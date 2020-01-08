2 Albion students plead guilty following credible threats against school

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two of the three Albion Middle School students facing charges related to threats of classmates have pleaded guilty to related charges.

The case is being handled in family court because of the students’ ages.

One of the juveniles pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of conspiracy and aggravated harassment. Another student pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy.

Their pleas do not include any prearranged sentencing, according to Orleans County District Attorney Joseph Cardone.

Cardone says despite earlier reports, the full spectrum of sentencing is available to the family court judge on the case. That would include dismissal, probation or time in juvenile detention.

The students are also still barred from the school, and prior orders of protection are still in place, Cardone said.

The threats were made in early November and determined to be credible, police said at the time. The Albion Police chief said at the time the students were developing “a plan of violence” against a specific target. They did not release more information.

The students are set to sentenced in family court on Feb. 25. Information on the third student charged in the case was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.