72-year-old Orleans County man dead after tractor flips on top of him

GAINES, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 72-year-old Orleans County man is dead after becoming pinned underneath an overturned tractor Thursday afternoon, according to the Orleans County Sheriff Christopher Bourke.

George Manning was found unresponsive and pinned underneath the tractor around 3:18 p.m. on Thursday by his son. The son asked neighbors to call 911 to the Ridge Road home as a neighboring couple assisted in lifting the tractor off Manning.

Manning’s son began CPR, however, the 72-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by the Orleans County Chief Coroner Scott Schmidt.

Police suspect Manning was using the tractor to “pull out a small tree near the house with a chain” when the tractor flipped and trapped him underneath.