73-year-old Orleans County woman dies in early morning house fire

KENDALL, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 73-year-old Orleans County woman is dead after a house fire Saturday morning in the Town of Kendall.

Four people were in the house when the fire broke out at 4:53 a.m. on Peter Smith Road. Three adults and one child were inside at the time — everyone made it out except 73-year-old Judy Snyder.

First responders were on the scene within nine minutes of the initial call. We’re told the house was fully engulfed in flames which prevented initial attempts by crews to get inside the home.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s office says Snyder was found in the bedroom hallway.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office, O.C. Emergency Management/Fire Investigators, New York State Fire, the Orleans County Corners Office and the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating what sparked the fire.