Albion police looking for suspects in attempted armed robbery

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Albion are investigating a report of an armed robbery.

They say that two suspects entered the Crosby’s store at 202 North Main St., displayed a handgun and demanded money from employees.

Despite this, they left the store without getting any money.

Police responded to this Monday night around 9:50 p.m.

The first suspect was described as a white man wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie with “Zoo York” printed on the front in bold, white letters. The back of his hoodie had two white stripes.

Along with this, police say the man had a lighter-colored, receding hairline and missing teeth.

The second suspect was described as a white woman wearing a black sweatshirt and a black baseball hat. She had short, curly, blonde hair with brown in it.

Both suspects wore sunglasses and a bandanna on their faces. The man’s was black and the woman’s was light-colored.

The two were last seen on foot, headed east on Caroline St.

Anyone with information that could help police identify them can call (585) 589-5627.