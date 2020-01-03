Albion Police say social media threats against Albion Central are not credible

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB)–Albion Police say they were made aware of numerous social media posts indicating that there is a concern for violence on the Albion Central School on Friday.

Police tell News 4 these threats were said to be related to the previous threat made against the Albion Middle School.

The department investigated the allegations in the posts and determined there is no evidence or indications of violence.

According to police, they’re in constant communication with the District and the Probation Department, who monitor the defendants arrested in November for the previous threat.

“Even though we have no credible information supporting a threat, we understand the community’s concern and a heightened sense of awareness. Since the incident in November, we have had an increased Law Enforcement presence on the school campus. Tomorrow we will increase the amount of Law Enforcement to a greater level,” Police Chief Roland Nenni said.

Anyone with information regarding threats is asked to contact the Albion Police Department at 585-589-5627.