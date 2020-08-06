Arrest made in fatal overdose investigation in Orleans County

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Following a lengthy investigation into a fatal overdose in November 2019, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Rochester man on Wednesday.

Officials say 28-year-old Kashbi Sanders of Rochester was selling the combo of heroin and fentanyl to individuals from Orleans County.

Authorities charged Sanders with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Due to the New York State Bail Reform laws, Sanders was released on his own recognizance following his arraignment in Orleans County Court.

He’s set to return to court for further proceedings on August 12, at 10 a.m.

Sanders is currently in the Monroe County Jail after Rochester Police arrested him on numerous felony weapon charges, along with a robbery and assault charge back in April.

Officials tell News 4 the investigation into the fatal overdose is ongoing.

