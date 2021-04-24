Body recovered in suspected accidental drowning in Orleans County

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities in Orleans County recovered the body of a Holley man Friday night following what they suspect to be an accidental drowning.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office says after interviewing a witness it was determined 30-year-old Ryan Perkins was in the water on Canal Road near the intersection of Fancher Road in the Town of Murray with a dog and was yelling for help.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the 911 center received the report at 8:44 p.m. on Friday, and multiple Orleans County Fire companies and departments were called to the scene with small search and rescue boars and lighting equipment.

Perkins’ body was recovered at 11:14 p.m. by a fire department search boat, and the Orleans County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

The body was transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to officials.