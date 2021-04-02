Crews in Holley rescue father and son after porch collapses

HOLLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a scary scene in Orleans County Friday night.

Fire officials tell us a man in Holley went to get the mail this afternoon when his porch collapsed causing him to fall into a ten-foot hole.

The man was then pinned by a piece of concrete and when his son went to see what happened, he also fell in.

Crews rushed to the scene and rescued the two.

Murray Joint Fire District Chief Harris Reed said, “The crews that were down in the hole lifted the concrete off of him and it’s a critical situation. That much force, that height that he fell with that much weight on him. We didn’t know if it was going to be internal injuries or if it was going to be critical when we lifted it off.”

The father and son were both rushed to the hospital.

Crews at the scene say the father broke his arm and the son injured his ankle.