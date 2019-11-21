David Bellavia visits Lyndonville, speaks at hometown school district

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia came back home on Thursday morning.

Bellavia was greeted by students at Lyndonville Central Schools, where he graduated from in 1994.

This will be Bellavia’s first speaking engagement at his Orleans County alma mater since receiving the Medal of Honor.

“Our district, along with our whole community, is honored and humbled to welcome David Bellavia home to Lyndonville, and to hear his words of encouragement,” said Jason Smith, Lyndonville Superintendent of Schools. “David is a great role model for our students and has always kept a strong connection to our school and community.”

Believe it or not, Bellavia is not the first Medal of Honor recipient to graduate from Lyndonville.

Forrest Vosler served in the Army Air Forces from 1942 to 1944 after graduating from the school district. Vosler passed away in 1992.

“We have a strong tradition of military service and honor in our district,” Smith said.