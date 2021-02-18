Driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Albion

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday afternoon, two vehicles were involved in a fatal crash in Albion.

New York State police say that around 3:30 p.m., an eastbound vehicle on West County House Rd. tried to turn left into a driveway when it struck a westbound Jeep head-on.

The Jeep overturned multiple times, ejecting the driver. The driver, who was identified as 46-year-old Hamlin resident Steven Noah, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police say Noah was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Police are still investigating this crash.

