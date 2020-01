HOLLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A house in Orleans County was destroyed by fire overnight.

Crews from four different counties responded to the scene at the corner of Albion St. near Main in Holley.

Nearly 12 people in the home were deemed safe and no one was injured.

Still, crews had a tough time extinguishing the fire, as a recent water main break affected their plans.

“The house is a total loss due to a issue that occurred apparently last night,” Fire Chief Harris Reed said.